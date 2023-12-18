Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Alex Killorn to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Killorn stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Killorn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|20:17
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.