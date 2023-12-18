When the Anaheim Ducks play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Henrique find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

Henrique has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Devils 3 3 0 20:37 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:55 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

