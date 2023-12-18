Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 18?
When the Anaheim Ducks play the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Henrique find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Henrique stats and insights
- Henrique has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 95 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|3
|3
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.