On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.