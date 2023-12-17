Will Urho Vaakanainen Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Vaakanainen stats and insights
- Vaakanainen is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Vaakanainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 2-1
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
