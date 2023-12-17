Will Tyler Higbee cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Higbee will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee's stat line this season reveals 34 catches for 367 yards and two scores. He puts up 30.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 55 times.

Higbee has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0

Rep Tyler Higbee with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.