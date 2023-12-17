Los Angeles Rams receiver Tyler Higbee has a good matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL, 266.0 per game.

Higbee's 34 catches have led to 367 yards (for an average of 30.6 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 55 times.

Higbee vs. the Commanders

Higbee vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

23 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Six opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The 266.0 passing yards the Commanders concede per outing makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Commanders have scored 30 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Higbee Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higbee has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Higbee has received 12.0% of his team's 458 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has 367 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 97th in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

Higbee has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has 6.5% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Higbee (five red zone targets) has been targeted 8.3% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

