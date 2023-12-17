Tyler Higbee was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Higbee's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Tyler Higbee and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 15, Higbee has 34 receptions for 367 yards -- 10.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Keep an eye on Higbee's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Rams have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ben Skowronek (LP/ankle): 6 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tutu Atwell (DNP/concussion): 37 Rec; 476 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Higbee 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 34 367 156 2 10.8

Higbee Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.