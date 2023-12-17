Will Tyler Higbee Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Higbee was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Higbee's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 15, Higbee has 34 receptions for 367 yards -- 10.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 55 occasions.
Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Rams have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Ben Skowronek (LP/ankle): 6 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Tutu Atwell (DNP/concussion): 37 Rec; 476 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Rams vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Higbee 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|34
|367
|156
|2
|10.8
Higbee Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|7
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|71
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|11
|5
|64
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|3
|1
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|5
|29
|2
|Week 13
|Browns
|4
|2
|35
|0
