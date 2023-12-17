Should you wager on Tutu Atwell finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Atwell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has put up 476 yards (on 37 catches) with three TDs. He's been targeted 63 times, producing 36.6 yards per game.

Atwell has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 14 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

Rep Tutu Atwell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.