Tutu Atwell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Atwell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Tutu Atwell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Atwell has been targeted 63 times and has 37 catches for 476 yards (12.9 per reception) and three TDs, plus four carries for 35 yards.

Keep an eye on Atwell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tutu Atwell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Rams have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Ben Skowronek (LP/ankle): 6 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tyler Higbee (LP/neck): 34 Rec; 367 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Atwell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 37 476 98 3 12.9

Atwell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 14 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.