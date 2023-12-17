Troy Terry will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Terry in that upcoming Ducks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Troy Terry vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 18:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Terry has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Terry has a point in 11 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 29 games played.

Terry has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Terry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Terry Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 2 16 Points 1 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

