Should you bet on Troy Terry to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the New Jersey Devils face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • On the power play, Terry has accumulated three goals and four assists.
  • Terry averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:38 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:57 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:41 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:06 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

