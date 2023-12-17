Can we expect Sam Carrick finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Carrick has no points on the power play.

Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

