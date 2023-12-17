Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
Can we expect Sam Carrick finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carrick stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Carrick has no points on the power play.
- Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.