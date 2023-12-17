Can we expect Sam Carrick finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrick stats and insights

  • In five of 29 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Carrick has no points on the power play.
  • Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.