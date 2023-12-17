Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Ducks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Strome has averaged 15:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Strome has a goal in three games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Strome has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 28 games this year, Strome has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Strome Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 28 Games 2 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

