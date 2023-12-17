Should you wager on Ryan Strome to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

