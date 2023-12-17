In the Week 15 contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Royce Freeman hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Freeman has piled up 67 carries for 301 yards (33.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Freeman has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Royce Freeman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Steelers 12 66 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 9 44 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Packers 12 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 73 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 13 77 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Browns 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Ravens 3 9 0 0 0 0

