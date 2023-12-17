The Washington Commanders (4-9) head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

Before the Rams play the Commanders, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Rams vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 6.5 50.5 -300 +240

Rams vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 44.4, 6.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread six times over 13 games with a set spread.

The Rams have gone 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played seven games this season that ended with a point total over 50.5 points.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 42.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Commanders have gone 5-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Commanders have been underdogs in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Rams vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23 11 22.3 19 44.4 6 13 Commanders 20.1 24 30.4 32 42.3 7 13

Rams vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

In its past three games, Los Angeles has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has hit the over.

The Rams have totaled only nine more points than their opponents this season (0.7 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 134 total points (10.3 per game).

Commanders

Washington has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

The Commanders' past three games have all gone over the total.

The Rams have outscored their opponents by just nine points this season (0.7 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 134 points on the year (10.3 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 45.6 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 25.2 24.0 ATS Record 6-5-2 2-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 2-4-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.8 41.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 25.0 23.9 ATS Record 5-7-1 0-5-1 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 0-3 3-3

