Rams vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Washington Commanders (4-9) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite. The game's point total is listed at 50.5.
The Rams' betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Commanders. The betting insights and trends for the Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Rams.
Rams vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-6.5)
|50.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Rams (-6.5)
|50.5
|-310
|+250
Los Angeles vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Rams vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted a 6-5-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rams are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Los Angeles games have hit the over on six of 13 occasions (46.2%).
- Washington is 5-7-1 against the spread this year.
- The Commanders have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, eight of Washington's 13 games have hit the over.
Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyler Higbee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-111)
|-
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70.5 (-111)
|-
|Puka Nacua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|67.5 (-115)
|-
|Demarcus Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-115)
|-
|Matthew Stafford
|262.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyren Williams
|-
|-
|91.5 (-115)
|-
|24.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
