How to Watch Rams vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-9) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
Rams Insights
- The Rams average 23 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Commanders give up per contest (30.4).
- The Rams collect 29.3 fewer yards per game (350.5), than the Commanders allow per matchup (379.8).
- Los Angeles rushes for 115.5 yards per game, just 1.7 more yards than the 113.8 that Washington allows per outing.
- The Rams have 12 giveaways this season, while the Commanders have 13 takeaways.
Rams Home Performance
- The Rams' average points scored (22.2) and conceded (20.2) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 23 and 22.3, respectively.
- At home, the Rams rack up 339.5 yards per game and concede 347. That's less than they gain overall (350.5), but more than they allow (339.9).
- At home, Los Angeles accumulates 229.7 passing yards per game and gives up 232.2. That's less than it gains overall (234.9), and more than it allows (226.7).
- The Rams' average yards rushing at home (109.8) is lower than their overall average (115.5). But their average yards conceded at home (114.8) is higher than overall (113.2).
- The Rams convert 41.6% of third downs in home games (one% higher than their overall average), and give up 43% at home (3.5% higher than overall).
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Arizona
|W 37-14
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Cleveland
|W 36-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 37-31
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at San Francisco
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
