The Washington Commanders (4-9) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Rams vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Rams Insights

The Rams average 23 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Commanders give up per contest (30.4).

The Rams collect 29.3 fewer yards per game (350.5), than the Commanders allow per matchup (379.8).

Los Angeles rushes for 115.5 yards per game, just 1.7 more yards than the 113.8 that Washington allows per outing.

The Rams have 12 giveaways this season, while the Commanders have 13 takeaways.

Rams Home Performance

The Rams' average points scored (22.2) and conceded (20.2) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 23 and 22.3, respectively.

At home, the Rams rack up 339.5 yards per game and concede 347. That's less than they gain overall (350.5), but more than they allow (339.9).

At home, Los Angeles accumulates 229.7 passing yards per game and gives up 232.2. That's less than it gains overall (234.9), and more than it allows (226.7).

The Rams' average yards rushing at home (109.8) is lower than their overall average (115.5). But their average yards conceded at home (114.8) is higher than overall (113.2).

The Rams convert 41.6% of third downs in home games (one% higher than their overall average), and give up 43% at home (3.5% higher than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Arizona W 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 Cleveland W 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore L 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 Washington - CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York - FOX 1/7/2024 at San Francisco - -

