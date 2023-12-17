Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Washington Commanders (4-9) on Sunday, December 17 at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .

The Rams squared off against the Baltimore Ravens in their last game, losing 37-31.

Their last time out, the Commanders lost 45-15 to the Miami Dolphins.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tutu Atwell WR Concussion Questionable Ben Skowronek WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT Rest Questionable Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Higbee TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Groin Questionable Brian Allen OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Out Saahdiq Charles OL Calf Full Participation In Practice Tyler Larsen C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Charles Leno Jr. OT Hip Full Participation In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Rams vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are averaging 350.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 18th, allowing 339.9 yards per game.

The Rams rank 10th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (22.3 points allowed per game) this season.

The Rams are totaling 234.9 passing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and they rank 21st on the other side of the ball with 226.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles is compiling 115.5 rushing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and ranks 16th on the other side of the ball with 113.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 11 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (third in NFL), the Rams (-1) have the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Rams vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-6.5)

Rams (-6.5) Moneyline: Rams (-300), Commanders (+240)

Rams (-300), Commanders (+240) Total: 50.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.