On Sunday, December 17 at 4:05 PM ET, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Rams will claim a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Rams are compiling 350.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, giving up 339.9 yards per contest. The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, allowing 379.8 total yards per game, which ranks worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 16th with 336.2 total yards per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-6.5) Under (50.5) Rams 33, Commanders 15

Rams Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Los Angeles is 6-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 6.1 higher than the average total in Rams games this season.

Commanders Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Commanders based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

Washington has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Commanders have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Washington games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

Commanders games average 42.3 total points, 8.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23.0 22.3 22.2 20.2 23.7 24.1 Washington 20.1 30.4 18.0 34.5 21.9 26.9

