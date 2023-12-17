Washington (4-9) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Rams against the Commanders is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Rams vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Rams have been winning four times, have been losing four times, and have been tied five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have had the lead four times, have been behind seven times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.2 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in eight games.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging four points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in seven games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Commanders' 13 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Rams vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams have led after the first half in five games (3-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (3-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Rams have lost the second half seven times and outscored their opponent six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 10.4 points on average in the second half.

Regarding scoring in the second half this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games and have been outscored in the second half in six games.

