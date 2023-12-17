Can we expect Radko Gudas scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

  • Gudas has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Gudas has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

