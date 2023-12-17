When Puka Nacua suits up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Nacua has grabbed 82 balls, with a team-high 1,113 yards receiving plus four TDs. He is averaging 85.6 yards per game.

Nacua has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Puka Nacua Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1 Week 14 @Ravens 9 5 84 0

