Today's Premier League schedule has lots in store. Among those games is Brighton & Hove Albion taking on Arsenal FC.

Info on live coverage of today's Premier League play is included for you.

Watch Arsenal FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-220)

Arsenal FC (-220) Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+600)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+600) Draw: (+390)

Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers is on the road to take on West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: West Ham United (+115)

West Ham United (+115) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+245)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+245) Draw: (+255)

Watch Brentford FC vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa travels to match up with Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (+125)

Aston Villa (+125) Underdog: Brentford FC (+220)

Brentford FC (+220) Draw: (+255)

Watch Liverpool FC vs Manchester United

Manchester United makes the trip to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-320)

Liverpool FC (-320) Underdog: Manchester United (+750)

Manchester United (+750) Draw: (+500)

