When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Mintyukov find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

