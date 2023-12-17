How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:48 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 15 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the contests you can expect to see today by reading the article below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 33
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Favorite: Saints (-5)
Total: 39.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Favorite: Chiefs (-8)
Total: 37
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Favorite: Titans (-3)
Total: 37
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Favorite: Dolphins (-8)
Total: 36.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Favorite: Packers (-3.5)
Total: 42.5
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Favorite: Browns (-3)
Total: 37.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Favorite: 49ers (-12)
Total: 48.5
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
CBS
|Favorite: Rams (-6.5)
Total: 50.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
FOX
|Favorite: Bills (-2)
Total: 49.5
