The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Max Jones find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

Jones has scored in two of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:24 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:53 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 13:03 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.