Matthew Stafford vs. Sam Howell in Week 15: Rams vs. Commanders Preview, Stats
The December 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) and the Washington Commanders (4-9) will feature a battle between quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Sam Howell. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.
Rams vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
Matthew Stafford vs. Sam Howell Matchup
|Matthew Stafford
|2023 Stats
|Sam Howell
|12
|Games Played
|13
|60.2%
|Completion %
|65.8%
|3,062 (255.2)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,466 (266.6)
|19
|Touchdowns
|18
|9
|Interceptions
|14
|68 (5.7)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|243 (18.7)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Matthew Stafford Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 267.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Commanders Defensive Stats
- The Commanders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 395 points allowed (30.4 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is struggling this season, with 3,458 passing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 30 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Commanders have given up 1,480 rushing yards this season, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank 12th in the NFL with 10.
- On defense, Washington is 24th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.6%. It is 23rd in red-zone percentage allowed at 59.0%.
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 269.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Rams Defensive Stats
