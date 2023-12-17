The December 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) and the Washington Commanders (4-9) will feature a battle between quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Sam Howell. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Stafford this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthew Stafford vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Sam Howell 12 Games Played 13 60.2% Completion % 65.8% 3,062 (255.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,466 (266.6) 19 Touchdowns 18 9 Interceptions 14 68 (5.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 243 (18.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 267.5 yards

: Over/Under 267.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

The Commanders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 395 points allowed (30.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is struggling this season, with 3,458 passing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 30 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders have given up 1,480 rushing yards this season, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank 12th in the NFL with 10.

On defense, Washington is 24th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.6%. It is 23rd in red-zone percentage allowed at 59.0%.

Who comes out on top when the Rams and the Commanders square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 269.5 yards

: Over/Under 269.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Rams Defensive Stats

The Commanders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 395 points allowed (30.4 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington ranks 32nd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 266.0, and it ranks 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (30).

Against the run, the Commanders rank 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,480) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Defensively, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 59.0%. It is 23rd in third-down percentage allowed at 40.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.