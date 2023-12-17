Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 15?
Should you bet on Matthew Stafford hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Stafford has 68 rushing yards (5.7 per game) on 18 carries.
- In 12 games, Stafford has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Matthew Stafford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|17
|31
|190
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|25
|33
|229
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|22
|37
|279
|3
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|23
|41
|294
|3
|0
|1
|-1
|0
