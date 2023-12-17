Matthew Stafford will be up against the worst passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

So far this year, Stafford has thrown for 3,062 yards (255.2 per game) for Los Angeles, tossing 19 touchdown passes with nine picks. Stafford has added 68 rushing yards on 18 carries while delivering 5.7 yards per contest.

Stafford vs. the Commanders

Stafford vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed six opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Commanders have allowed one or more passing TDs to 12 opposing quarterbacks this season.

10 opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Washington in 2023.

The Commanders have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to five opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 266 yards per contest this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the league with 30 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 272.5 (-115)

272.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-222)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has topped his passing yards prop total in six games this season, or 50.0%.

The Rams, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.8% of the time while running 43.2%.

With 420 attempts for 3,062 passing yards, Stafford is ninth in NFL action with 7.3 yards per attempt.

Stafford has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 12 games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 19 total touchdowns this season (61.3% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Stafford has passed 60 times out of his 420 total attempts while in the red zone (50.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (+125)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford has hit his rushing yards over in 54.5% of his opportunities (six of 11 games).

Stafford has no rushing touchdowns in 12 games this season.

He has two carries in the red zone (3.4% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-41 / 294 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 22-for-37 / 279 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 25-for-33 / 229 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17-for-31 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 13-for-22 / 162 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

