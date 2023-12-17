On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Leo Carlsson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

  • In six of 21 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:50 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

