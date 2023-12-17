Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Leo Carlsson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlsson stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.