Will Kyren Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 15?
When the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Kyren Williams hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: -333 (Bet $33.30 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Williams has run for a team-high 801 yards on 159 attempts (89 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Williams also has 189 receiving yards on 25 catches (21 yards per game) and three touchdowns..
- Williams has scored a rushing touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns twice.
- In two of nine games this year, he has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.
Kyren Williams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13
|53
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|158
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|16
|143
|0
|6
|61
|2
|Week 13
|Browns
|21
|88
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|25
|114
|0
|3
|-1
|0
