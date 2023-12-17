When the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Kyren Williams hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -333 (Bet $33.30 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams has run for a team-high 801 yards on 159 attempts (89 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

Williams also has 189 receiving yards on 25 catches (21 yards per game) and three touchdowns..

Williams has scored a rushing touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns twice.

In two of nine games this year, he has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 16 143 0 6 61 2 Week 13 Browns 21 88 1 3 24 0 Week 14 @Ravens 25 114 0 3 -1 0

