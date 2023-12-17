Kyren Williams will be up against the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Washington Commanders in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Williams, on 159 carries, has run for a team-best 801 total yards (89.0 ypg) while scoring seven rushing TDs. Williams also posts 21.0 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams vs. the Commanders

Williams vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Washington has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Commanders this season.

The run defense of the Commanders is giving up 113.8 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Commanders have the No. 12 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (0.8 per game).

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 92.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the rushing yards over in six of eight opportunities (75.0%).

The Rams pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are 11th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 349 rushes this season. He's handled 159 of those carries (45.6%).

Williams has a rushing touchdown in five games this year, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (32.3% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

He has 36 red zone carries for 62.1% of the team share (his team runs on 49.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Williams has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has been targeted on 39 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season (8.5% target share).

He has 189 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 131st in league play with 4.8 yards per target.

In two of nine games this season, Williams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Williams has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 20 ATT / 158 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

