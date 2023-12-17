Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Jakob Silfverberg to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- Silfverberg has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-3
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
