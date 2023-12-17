In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Jakob Silfverberg to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

