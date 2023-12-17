Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
Can we count on Ilya Lyubushkin lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 5-2
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
