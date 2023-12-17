Can we count on Ilya Lyubushkin lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 29 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

