The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after winning five straight home games. The Wolf Pack are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. Nevada Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rainbow Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 142.5 points.

Hawaii's average game total this season has been 145.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Hawaii are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Hawaii was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hawaii has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 3 37.5% 79.0 158.5 64.6 131 144.4 Hawaii 4 80% 79.5 158.5 66.4 131 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

The Rainbow Warriors average 14.9 more points per game (79.5) than the Wolf Pack give up to opponents (64.6).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 64.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 5-3-0 4-3 4-4-0 Hawaii 2-3-0 0-1 4-1-0

Hawaii vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Hawaii 14-1 Home Record 12-5 6-7 Away Record 6-4 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.4 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.