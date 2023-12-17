The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Players to Watch

  • Noel Coleman: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justin McKoy: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Munoz: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Coleman: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • McKoy: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • da Silva: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • McClanahan: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Munoz: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Nevada Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank
83rd 79.7 Points Scored 84.3 33rd
121st 68.3 Points Allowed 64.3 45th
226th 32.3 Rebounds 37.3 45th
321st 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 214th
56th 9.1 3pt Made 5.3 329th
154th 13.7 Assists 16.7 40th
190th 12.0 Turnovers 7.7 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.