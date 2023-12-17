Hawaii vs. Nevada December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.
Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nevada Players to Watch
Hawaii vs. Nevada Stat Comparison
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|83rd
|79.7
|Points Scored
|84.3
|33rd
|121st
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|45th
|226th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|37.3
|45th
|321st
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|214th
|56th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|5.3
|329th
|154th
|13.7
|Assists
|16.7
|40th
|190th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|7.7
|3rd
