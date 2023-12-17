The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-2.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hawaii vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Hawaii has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Nevada has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Wolf Pack's eight games have gone over the point total.

