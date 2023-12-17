The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii Stats Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
  • Hawaii is 6-1 when it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the 215th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 285th.
  • The Rainbow Warriors score an average of 79.5 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 64.6 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
  • Hawaii has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
  • In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.1).
  • Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Utah L 79-66 Delta Center
12/3/2023 Central Arkansas W 95-76 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/10/2023 Hawaii Pacific W 78-53 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/17/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Portland - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/31/2023 CSU Fullerton - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

