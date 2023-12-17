The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Hawaii is 6-1 when it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 215th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 285th.

The Rainbow Warriors score an average of 79.5 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 64.6 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

Hawaii has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.

In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.1).

Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule