How to Watch Hawaii vs. Nevada on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Stats Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
- Hawaii is 6-1 when it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 215th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 285th.
- The Rainbow Warriors score an average of 79.5 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 64.6 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
- Hawaii has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
- In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.1).
- Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Utah
|L 79-66
|Delta Center
|12/3/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 95-76
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/10/2023
|Hawaii Pacific
|W 78-53
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/17/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Portland
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/31/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
