Sunday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nevada, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Hawaii vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Spectrum Sports

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 73, Hawaii 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-1.1)

Nevada (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Hawaii is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Nevada's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Rainbow Warriors have hit the over in four games, while Wolf Pack games have gone over four times.

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.5 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (74th in college basketball).

The 35.8 rebounds per game Hawaii averages rank 220th in the country, and are 4.2 more than the 31.6 its opponents record per contest.

Hawaii makes 4.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.0 (68th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.0.

The Rainbow Warriors average 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (35th in college basketball), and give up 86.5 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

Hawaii has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (138th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (167th in college basketball).

