Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. There are prop bets for Vatrano available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Frank Vatrano vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Vatrano has averaged 18:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Vatrano has a goal in nine games this year out of 29 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 15 of 29 games this season, Vatrano has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has an assist in eight of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Vatrano has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 2 23 Points 0 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

