In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Frank Vatrano to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in nine of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.