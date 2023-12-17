Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Frank Vatrano to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Vatrano stats and insights
- Vatrano has scored in nine of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.
- Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Vatrano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:00
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Home
|L 5-2
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
