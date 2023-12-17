Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Devils on December 17, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Frank Vatrano and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Prudential Center.
Ducks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 29 games for Anaheim add up to 23 total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Anaheim's Ryan Strome is among the leaders on the team with 17 total points (three goals and 14 assists).
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Hughes is New Jersey's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 14 goals and 23 assists this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|3
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
