You can see player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Frank Vatrano and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Prudential Center.

Ducks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 29 games for Anaheim add up to 23 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Anaheim's Ryan Strome is among the leaders on the team with 17 total points (three goals and 14 assists).

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Hughes is New Jersey's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 14 goals and 23 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 3 0 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 0 3 3 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0

