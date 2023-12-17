Ducks vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (10-19) will attempt to halt a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Ducks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-275)
|Ducks (+220)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 24 times, and won eight, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 2-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played 13 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Devils Additional Info
Ducks vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|100 (8th)
|Goals
|74 (29th)
|98 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (24th)
|29 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (17th)
|22 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (28th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim possesses a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 1-9-0 straight up in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has gone over the total five times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have scored 74 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 101 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their -27 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
