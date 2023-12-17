The Anaheim Ducks (10-19) will attempt to halt a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-275) Ducks (+220) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 24 times, and won eight, or 33.3%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 2-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 13 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 100 (8th) Goals 74 (29th) 98 (21st) Goals Allowed 101 (24th) 29 (2nd) Power Play Goals 20 (17th) 22 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim possesses a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 1-9-0 straight up in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has gone over the total five times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have scored 74 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 101 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.

Their -27 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.