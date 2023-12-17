You should watch Jack Hughes and Frank Vatrano in particular on Sunday, when the New Jersey Devils face the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Devils Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is among the top options on offense for Anaheim, with 23 points this season, as he has put up 14 goals and nine assists in 29 games.

Mason McTavish's 21 points this season, including 10 goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-6-0 on the season, giving up 41 goals (4.1 goals against average) and amassing 311 saves with an .884% save percentage (59th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (37 points), via registered 14 goals and 23 assists.

Through 28 games, Jesper Bratt has scored 12 goals and picked up 24 assists.

Tyler Toffoli has scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in 28 games for New Jersey.

Akira Schmid's record is 5-6-1. He has given up 35 goals (3.03 goals against average) and made 314 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.55 29th 28th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.48 27th 11th 32.1 Shots 29.6 24th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 1st 32.22% Power Play % 21.98% 13th 26th 75.56% Penalty Kill % 79.84% 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.