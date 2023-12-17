The New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) are heavily favored (-275 moneyline odds to win) when they host a game against the Anaheim Ducks (10-19), who have +220 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Devils Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 28 games this season.

The Devils are 14-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Ducks have been made the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

New Jersey has had moneyline odds set at -275 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Anaheim has eight games this season playing as an underdog by +220 or longer, and is 2-6 in those contests.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 4-5 6-4-0 6.6 4.00 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4.00 2.90 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 5-3-2 6.4 2.00 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 2.00 3.90 7 24.1% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-8 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3

