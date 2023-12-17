How to Watch the Ducks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Having lost seven straight away from home, the Anaheim Ducks play at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Devils and Ducks take the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Devils Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks concede 3.5 goals per game (101 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 74 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|29
|14
|9
|23
|9
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|28
|3
|14
|17
|14
|14
|44.1%
|Troy Terry
|29
|6
|10
|16
|21
|21
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|29
|1
|13
|14
|10
|6
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (100 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|23
|14
|23
|37
|27
|26
|35.2%
|Jesper Bratt
|28
|12
|24
|36
|16
|19
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|28
|13
|10
|23
|11
|10
|34.3%
|Luke Hughes
|28
|4
|12
|16
|20
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
