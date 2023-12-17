Having lost seven straight away from home, the Anaheim Ducks play at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Devils and Ducks take the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks concede 3.5 goals per game (101 in total), 24th in the league.

With 74 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 29 14 9 23 9 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Ryan Strome 28 3 14 17 14 14 44.1% Troy Terry 29 6 10 16 21 21 50% Pavel Mintyukov 29 1 13 14 10 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (100 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players