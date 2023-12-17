Let's check out the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (10-19), which currently includes four players listed (including Mason McTavish), as the Ducks prepare for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Mason McTavish C Questionable Upper Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body

Ducks vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Ducks Season Insights

With 74 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Anaheim allows 3.5 goals per game (101 total), which ranks 25th in the league.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -27.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey's 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Ducks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-275) Ducks (+220) 6.5

