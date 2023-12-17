Ducks vs. Devils Injury Report Today - December 17
Let's check out the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (10-19), which currently includes four players listed (including Mason McTavish), as the Ducks prepare for their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Mason McTavish
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Season Insights
- With 74 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- Anaheim allows 3.5 goals per game (101 total), which ranks 25th in the league.
- They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -27.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-275)
|Ducks (+220)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.