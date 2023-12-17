Ducks vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 17
The Anaheim Ducks (10-19) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup with the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 1-9-0 while scoring 20 total goals (seven power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 24.1%). They have conceded 39 goals.
Before this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey contest.
Ducks vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Devils 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (10-19 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-8-0) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks registered just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks have scored three or more goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.
- Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-9-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-7-0 to record 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|4th
|3.57
|Goals Scored
|2.55
|29th
|28th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|27th
|11th
|32.1
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|1st
|32.22%
|Power Play %
|21.98%
|13th
|26th
|75.56%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.84%
|17th
Ducks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
