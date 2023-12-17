The Anaheim Ducks (10-19) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup with the New Jersey Devils (16-11-1) on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 1-9-0 while scoring 20 total goals (seven power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 24.1%). They have conceded 39 goals.

Before this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey contest.

Ducks vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Devils 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-275)

Devils (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (10-19 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-8-0) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks registered just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored three or more goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-7-0 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.55 29th 28th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.48 27th 11th 32.1 Shots 29.6 24th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 1st 32.22% Power Play % 21.98% 13th 26th 75.56% Penalty Kill % 79.84% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.