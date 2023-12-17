Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 266 per game.

Robinson has put up 153 yards (on 12 catches) with two TDs this season. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 30.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Commanders

Robinson vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

23 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Six opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 266 yards per game this season, which ranks last in the league.

So far this season, the Commanders have given up 30 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 32nd in league play.

Watch Rams vs Commanders on Fubo!

Demarcus Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has received 4.4% of his team's 458 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He averages 7.7 yards per target this season (153 yards on 20 targets).

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.