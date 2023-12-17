Should you wager on Cooper Kupp hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp has recorded 547 yards receiving (60.8 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 41 passes on 69 targets.

Kupp has posted a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 3 18 0 Week 13 Browns 8 6 39 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 8 115 1

